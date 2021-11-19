Edinburg attorney makes bid for Hidalgo County Democratic Chair

Edinburg attorney Richard Gonzales announced Friday he is seeking to become Hidalgo County’s next Democratic Chairman.

Gonzales said in a news release Friday he will focus his campaign on five concepts: strengthening relationships, providing resources, opening doors, sharing practices, and transparency.

“As a proud Rio Grande Valley Democrat, I am ready to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities presented to us to make our Democratic party more inclusive: by continuously engaging our communities, developing local issue messaging, providing necessary toolkits to local candidates, clarifying the available strategies and resources, increase voter registration and help fundraise for the Democratic Party,” Gonzales said in the release. “I believe this to be the best recipe for success.”

Gonzales earned a political science degree from the University of Texas-Pan American and a law degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law. He served as a criminal prosecutor with the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office before going into private practice.

He has also served as a municipal judge for the city of Edcouch, as well as a former board member for the Edinburg Boys and Girls Club.

This isn’t his first attempt at public office. In 2017, he ran an unsuccessful bid for the Edinburg city council.

Gonzales is currently a member of the Hidalgo County Bar Association and Hidalgo County Young Lawyers Association.

“The job of Democratic Chair is about how we raise and expend resources, how we attract and conserve talent, and how we set strategy, not only for the next two years, but rather the next twenty years,” Gonzales said in the release. “I am ready to do that in a way that activates local communities and gets people invested in our party.”