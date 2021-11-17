Troopers shoot at vehicle during chase in Pharr

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday afternoon shot at a vehicle during a police chase.

The agency said in a news release that the suspect vehicle stopped in front of a spike strip the agency placed on the road during the chase and then drove toward troopers in an attempt to flee, according to a news release.

“Due to the drivers (sic) disregard for the safety of the motoring public and the intent to cause harm to troopers, several shots were fired by troopers towards the back right tire disabling the vehicle,” the release stated.

That document does not say how many troopers fired, who they were or how many shots were fired.

“The driver then fled from the vehicle and was apprehended in the area of Jackson Road and Polik Avenue in Pharr,” the release stated.

The agency says the chase began at approximately 4:55 p.m. when DPS responded to a McAllen Police Department pursuit of a blue Chevy SUV.

“The driver was involved in a domestic disturbance in the city of McAllen,” the release stated.

The driver hasn’t yet been identified.