In January 2021, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk on the Queen Isabella Memorial.

This time, the Jan. 8, 2022 Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk hasn’t been canceled but has been rescheduled because of an ongoing maintenance on the bridge. The new date is April 9, 2022.

“Unfortunately, an ongoing five month maintenance project on the causeway has forced us to change our dates,” said Chamber President Betty Wells, in an email to individuals who have registered in the past for run/walk. “We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause for our participants and hope to return to our normal schedule in 2023.”

Wells said online registration and additional information on the event will be posted on Facebook.com/portisabelchamber and at the Chamber of Commerce website at portisabelchamber.com in coming weeks.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (956) 943-2262 or by email to [email protected]

