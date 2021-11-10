$100,000 bond for Brownsville man accused of shooting another man in the head

A $100,000 bond has been set against a 42-year-old Brownsville man accused of shooting another man in the head during an argument.

Daniel Ramos was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, duty on striking an unattended vehicle and duty on striking a fixed object, police said.

Ramos is the primary suspect in a shooting that occurred Nov. 5 at the 400 block of North Bernal Street, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Authorities said the victim, a 32-year-old man what shot in the head and the arm.

Sandoval said Ramos approached the victim as he was outside a residence and started to argue with the man. Ramos was stating that the victim took some items from him.

Ramos then grabbed his handgun and shot the victim twice, Sandoval said. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Unit was able to locate Ramos on Tuesday at a residence on North Bernal.

Sandoval said when Ramos saw the officers approaching he took off running towards the back of the residence. Ramos then tried to hide in the high brush area but was located.

As Ramos was taken into custody, the officers discovered that Ramos had three outstanding warrants for a hit and run accident and evading police during a traffic stop on Halloween, Sandoval said. The officers called off the pursuit due to citizens walking around on the holiday.

Ramos was arraigned Wednesday and his bonds totaled $130,000.

