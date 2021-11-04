Navy veteran seeks Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Ryan Guillen

A retired Navy captain announced on Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for Texas House District 31 in an effort to unseat longtime Democrat incumbent Ryan Guillen.

Mike Monreal, a Floresville resident, said his experience as a construction executive with The Broaddus Companies, his 28-year military service and conservative principles qualify him to represent District 31, which stretches from the outskirts of San Antonio to the border of Mexico in Starr County.

“I have spent my adult life serving my fellow countrymen and South Texas,” Monreal said in a campaign announcement. “My desire is to continue to serve the people of our beloved state, as their representative. As I represent District 31, the people I serve can be certain that I am driven to support and advance all conservative priorities in our State Legislature.”

Monreal says his priorities include anti-abortion initiatives, border security and his opposition to critical race theory being taught in Texas schools.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott this year signed a bill controlling how teachers talk about current events and the history of racism in America within classrooms, which has been referred to the “critical race theory” bill, though the Texas Tribune has reported those words don’t appear in the legislation and that experts indicate critical race theory, which examines how race and racism has impacted social and local structures in the country, is not taught in K-12 public schools.

The candidate also said he aims to promote and grow South Texas’ economy.

“I will boldly and consistently reject every attempt of Federal overreach by the Biden Administration,” he said in the announcement. “We’re Texas, and we shape our own future.”

Monreal also described his military service, saying he commanded a Navy Seabee Battalion and Field Engineering Command and held shore duty tours in Europe, the Pacific and within the United States.

He also said he served in combat tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo and the South Pacific and was decorated with the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and numerous other awards throughout his career.

He currently works as vice president and regional area manager for the Broaddus Companies, which is a collection of firms that provide facilities program management, consulting and planning service for the development of construction projects.

Monreal is a registered professional civil engineer, acquisition professional and is a fellow in the Society of American Military Engineers.

He also says in the announcement that he is a lifelong Republican, lifetime NRA member and a 1991 graduate of Texas A&M.

“He is a longtime mentor to several young engineers and engineering college students and has been Aggie Club President and Aggie Muster Chair for various Aggie Clubs worldwide,” the announcement states.

Monreal lives on a ranch in Floresville with his wife.

In addition to Starr County, District 31 also includes Kenedy and Brooks counties.