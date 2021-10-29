18-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting, Hidalgo County sheriff says

An 18-year-old woman found with a gunshot wound Friday is in critical condition at a local hospital following a disturbance, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said.

Guerra issued a statement on Twitter Friday evening saying that at around 8 p.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a drive-thru store north of 6 Mile Line on La Homa Road.

That’s where the woman was found shot. She was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff.

An investigation remains ongoing, and details such as the woman’s identity and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear as of press time.