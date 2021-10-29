SBCISD denies claims to TEA; Open Meetings complaint filed with state agency

HARLINGEN — The San Benito school district has “strictly” denied allegations presented to the Texas Education Agency claiming four school board members violated the Texas Open Meetings Act.

The school district responded to a complaint presented to the TEA by former board member Janie Silva claiming board President Ramiro Moreno and board members Oscar Medrano, Janie Lopez and Mario Silva had discussions with attorney Steven Weller before the board appointed him school attorney.

On Friday, Moreno and Medrano declined comment while the Valley Morning Star did not receive a response from Mario Silva to messages requesting comment.

Meanwhile, Lopez said she believes the allegations are being made to distract attention from the four board members’ push for a forensic audit aimed at reviewing district operations to determine their effectiveness and efficiency.

“The allegations are not confirmed, are speculative and/or they directly mischaracterize fact — seems they try to make alleged violations based on things that are clearly not violations of law,” she stated. “We are going to do what the taxpayers elected us to do, no matter what. Inaccurate allegations like this will not stop us or even slow us down.”

On Thursday and Friday, the Valley Morning Star did not receive a response from Weller to messages requesting comment.

In a statement released Thursday night, the school district denied the allegations.

“On the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, San Benito CISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman received notice from the Texas Education Agency regarding a general complaint that was filed with said state agency,” the district stated. “Following an initial review, the district strictly denies the allegations in the complaint. The district will continue to thoroughly review and evaluate the complaint and will respond as appropriate.”

TEA review

In an Oct. 11 letter to Janie Silva, Naomi Roach, manager of the TEA’s Governance and Accountability Division’s Jurisdiction Review Unit, wrote the allegations were under review.

“The Texas Education Agency received your complaint concerning San Benito ISD,” Roach wrote. “After a review of your complaint, we have referred the allegation(s) to the TEA, Division of Governance and Accountability, Special Investigations Unit, for further review.”

Allegations

In a TEA general complaint form, Janie Silva accused the four board members of three Open Meetings Act violations.

The complaint alleges the four board members discussed with Weller “the hiring of his law firm” prior to a meeting, adding the alleged discussion was held on May 18, 2021.

The complaint also claims the four board members “reportedly attended a dinner with (an insurance agent) and discussed hiring his agency as the agent of record” on June 16, 2021, adding the complaint included an attachment regarding “large campaign contributions.”

The complaint also claims, “Following a dinner with attorney Steven Weller, (the four board members) allegedly discussed putting an agenda item on the June 22, 2021, special school board meeting to have the superintendent negotiate terms of an agreement with the law firm.”

The complaint also alleges a violation of the Texas Public Information Act: “A request was submitted for all communication between current and previous board trustees … regarding a dinner with two former and one current trustee with Mr. Weller not reported.”

[email protected]