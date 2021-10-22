Condor to speak in UTRGV speaker series

EDINBURG — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Friday that actress Lana Condor will be the second headliner of its 2020-21 Distinguished Speaker Series.

The free virtual event is slated for the 7:30 the evening of Nov. 3.

Condor is known for her involvement in projects that include “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Deadly Class” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” in which she portrayed Lara Jean Covey.

A release from the university describes the actress as one of the entertainment industry’s “most in-demand leading ladies” who’s used her platform to generate awareness for causes like The Asia Foundation, which aids underprivileged girls in Vietnam with their education.

“Lana Condor stands out as a bold icon of female empowerment, breaking barriers and the glass ceiling by being one of the most recognizable Asian American actresses internationally,” Zakary Borja, a committee member for the series, wrote in the release, “a symbol for all girls of color that, no matter what you look like or where you come from, can be a star.”

Speakers like Condor and John Quiñones, the series’ most recent speaker, empower and inspire students, the release says.

“The events and speakers that have been a part of the series allow for our students to be able to listen from various leaders in various industries, sports and pop-culture icons speak on their stories of resilience and determination,” Student Activities director Cindy Mata-Vasquez wrote. “It’s a valuable opportunity that is offered to our students each year. Each speaker has their own message, but each one can motivate and inspire our students to reach for their goals.”

More information on the series and on Condor’s appearance is available at https://www.utrgv.edu/studentactivities/distinguished-speaker-series/index.htm.