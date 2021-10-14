Deadly shooting prompts homicide investigation in Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured from gunshot wounds.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on Twitter on Thursday that deputies responded to a disturbance involving gunshots at a location north of 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road at about 3:20 p.m.

“Deputies were later advised that two gunshot victims had arrived at (an) area hospital,” Guerra said on Twitter.

One of the individuals was pronounced dead on arrival.

Details regarding the victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Guerra said the investigation is ongoing.