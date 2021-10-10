McAllen cousins face murder charges in Edinburg shooting

EDINBURG — Two cousins faced murder charges here on Sunday in the death of a man found shot in Edinburg last week.

Miguel Angel Mujica, 36, of McAllen, was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man, Milton Rodriguez. His cousin, Elizabeth Mujica, 34, also of McAllen, was also arrested in the case.

They were both arraigned Sunday at the Edinburg Municipal Court, where Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios set Miguel’s bond at $750,000, and Elizabeth’s at $500,000.

They’ve both been charged with murder.

Details regarding Elizabeth’s involvement and the motive for the shooting are still unknown as the investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Mojave Avenue in Edinburg.

Police found the victim, Rodriguez, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

