HARLINGEN — “Look at this, she’s reading a book. That’s not normal for a five-year-old,” bellows Mr. Wormwood at his daughter Matilda.

“Listen to this,” she replies. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”

Enters her mother and it goes from bad to worse in this captivating children’s musical presented by the kids at the Gutierrez Middle School of Arts and Sciences.

The kids and directors have been working long hours over many weeks to bring “Matilda Jr. the Musical” to local audiences at the Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory beginning Oct. 9. Their roster of colorful characters bring to life the story of Matilda, a little girl played by Nadia Vento who desperately, courageously seeks to be understood.

Her animated eye expressions and spirited movements bring a crisp glitter to the character as she sings an opening number.

“We’re told we have to do what we’re told, but surely…” and then, looking up sharply and thrusting her hands out, finishes with “Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty!”

Stepping aside for a moment, she explains more fully what Matilda is up against.

“Matilda Wormwood, she is a part of this family that doesn’t really understand her,” says Nadia, 12, dispatching a refreshing exuberance as she described her character.

“She’s very unique and talented, she loves to read and learn a bunch of things and her parents just don’t get her,” she said. “And so she goes to this new school and there’s the principal, Miss Trunchbull, and she’s very mean and disgusting. And Matilda doesn’t feel like anyone gets her.”

Enter Miss Trunchbull, characterized played by an engaging new talent, George Gutierrez, 13, who presents a really dreadful school principal.

And he’s having a blast with it.

“She’s honestly a really fun character to play,” said George, an eighth grader.

“It’s new,” he said. “I haven’t really done anything like it, but it’s fun because I know when I’m in full costume I’m going to feel the character a lot more.”

But back to horrible Miss Trunchbull herself.

“She isn’t a very nice person,” he says. “She’s really, really rude, and she loves getting her way. She loves tormenting Matilda and the other kids. That’s probably what makes her character even more fun because I don’t relate to her. I don’t think that I’m like that. She’s an antagonist but she’s a funny antagonist.”

He especially enjoys performing the musical number, “The Smell of Rebellion.”

“This school, of late, has started reeking, quiet maggots when I’m speaking, reeking with a most disturbing scene, only the finest nostrils smell it.”

Yuck! What a deliciously despicable character!

If it weren’t for the vivacious and vibrant nature of the kids and their characters, George’s Miss Trunchbull could trigger horrible memories of nasty schoolmarms and monstrous principals. She kicks her malevolent nastiness up another notch as she terrorizes a sweet teacher, Miss Honey, played by Azeneth Corrales.

“Don’t just stand there like a wet tissue, get on with it,” she bellows to Miss Honey. This kind and sympathetic teacher has entered Miss Trunchbull’s office to talk about her new student, Matilda. The girl (and Nadia) has immediately impressed Miss Honey with her talent, intelligence and wit.

However, the fabulously wicked Trunchbull already has an opinion about the girl.

“Daughter of Mr. Harry Wormwood who owns Wormwood Motors,” she says. “Excellent man. Told me to watch out for the brat, though, says she’s a real wart.”

“Oh no, headmistress, I don’t think Matilda is that kind of girl at all,” says Miss Honey. She keeps trying to plead her case, but Miss Trunchbull won’t hear of it.

Azeneth gives a commanding performance of Miss Honey, and she seems to understand her character very well.

“Miss Honey is a teacher who has always been kind of a pushover all her life,” said Azeneth, an eighth grader at Gutierrez.

“She’s a very vulnerable character and she doesn’t fight back,” she said. “I have enjoyed this character because I feel like all of us can have a kind of vulnerability in our lives. I think it’s really important that Miss Honey portrays that and shows that it’s in everybody.”

The cast members all bear fine insights into their characters. Joshua Rae Galvan, 14, gives a concise yet detailed description about the grumpy Mr. Wormwood who seems intent on deriding his daughter Matilda.

“He’s very mean,” says Joshua. “He doesn’t pay any attention to her. But at the same time, I feel like he still loves her but he’s hiding it. And I want the audience to feel that.”

[email protected]

“Matilda Jr. the Musical”

WHEN:

>> Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

>> Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

>> Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

>> Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory

TICKET INFORMATION: www.hcisdpa.org