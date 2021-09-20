Second local job fair set for October

HARLINGEN — The second in a series of local job fairs sponsored by the Harlingen Economic Development Corp. and Workforce Solutions Cameron is set for Oct. 6.

The Workforce Wednesday Job Fair series launched in August at an event that drew nearly 100 job-seekers.

HEDC officials say the job fairs aim to put job-seekers in contact with local employers who are actively hiring. Employers represented at the fairs come from a broad range of industries.

“I would call our last event a success. There were job-seekers there at all times and we received great feedback from the employers in attendance,” Rey Tejada of Workforce Solutions Cameron said of the August fair.

At the Oct. 6 job fair, expect as many as 15 employers from various industries, including government, manufacturing and transportation.

The event is free and open to the public, but job fair organizers recommend job-seekers dress appropriately for interviews and bring copies of their resumes.

“We will continue working with employers that have openings waiting to be filled,” said Raudel Garza, CEO of the economic development agency. “Our priority is connecting employers to qualified job seekers – that’s the purpose of Workforce Wednesday.”

More job fairs are expected to be held every other month with the next one set for December.

The agencies encourage interested employers to sign up to participate by either calling the HEDC at 956-216-5081 or Workforce Solutions Cameron at 956-368-5200, ext. 4328.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: Job fair

WHEN: Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Harlingen Convention Center

