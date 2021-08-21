Sheriff’s Office: Weslaco man kills 76-year-old by shooting out of vehicle while driving near alleged victim’s residence

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old man they say shot and killed a 75-year-old man who was lying in bed.

Authorities booked Weslaco resident Joe Armendaris into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

He is accused of firing the bullet that killed Jose Magana at approximately 1:56 a.m. at a residence west of FM 1015 on Mile 10 North in rural Weslaco.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says authorities found Magana with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

The sheriff’s office said he was no longer responsive upon arrival.

“According to witness statements, the decedent was laying down in bed when he was awoken by a sharp pain. He began to check himself and observed he was bleeding,” the post says.

The sheriff’s office says investigators obtained surveillance footage of a dark colored truck traveling by Magana’s residence and identified Armendaris as the driver.

“Sheriff’s investigators met with Armendaris who provided a voluntary statement where he admits to shooting his gun towards the street while traveling on Mile 10 North, but claims he had no intention on shooting the decedent,” the post states.

Armendaris is being held on an $800,000 bond, records show.

The sheriff’s office also said in its post that authorities want to remind residents to not shoot guns into the air or near residences.

“We would also like to remind our community on the dangers of discharging firearms near residences, in the air, or carelessly in the direction of others. The results as we see in this case can be fatal and the consequences severe.” the sheriff’s office said.

