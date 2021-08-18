McAllen police make arrest in 2017 bank robbery

After more than four years, McAllen police have arrested an alleged bank robber.

Authorities booked 65-year-old Michael Edward Wilcox into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated robbery over allegations he robbed the IBC Bank at 301 S. 10th Street at gunpoint on March 16, 2017.

A probable cause affidavit for his arrest says a bank teller told police that as the bank was closing that day a man approached the counter and placed a lunch bag on the counter.

“(She) advised the male had a folded note in his left hand and a black revolver hand gun in his right hand which was wrapped in a white plastic shopping bag,” the affidavit states. “(She) stated the male was pointing the gun at her and she feared for her life and believed he was going to kill her.”

The teller told police she put $5,000 cash inside the lunch bag and the man walked out of the bank, according to police.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and released still images of the man to the media.

“Detectives received anonymous tips giving information regarding the male suspect,” the affidavit states.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as Wilcox by comparing still images from the surveillance video with a photo of Wilcox.

He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, records show.