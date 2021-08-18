Vela announces $1.7M awarded to Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, announced Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $1.7 million to the City of Brownsville to fund further improvements at Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport.

The money is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020 and will support the design phase of the reconstruction of a 6,000 foot runway.

“This funding will allow for the necessary enhancements to complete this project. I will continue my efforts to support the modernization of the airport, which helps grow the South Texas economy and benefits our community,” Vela said.

The airport’s new $43.8 million terminal opened in January.

