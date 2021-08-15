San Antonio man gets nearly 11 years in meth case

On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced a San Antonio man to a 130-month prison sentence for his role in a case involving the movement of methamphetamine, court records show.

Jose Ramiro Acevedo Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Dec. 3, 2020 to his role in a scheme that allegedly sought to use the post office to move meth, a release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

In addition to the nearly 11-year prison sentence, Acevedo will be required to serve an additional five years of supervised release upon completion of the term.

“At the hearing, the court heard evidence noting Acevedo’s criminal history including 2017 felony convictions for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest with a motor vehicle,” the release stated.

In June 2020, federal authorities began an investigation into mail parcels containing narcotics mailed from the Rio Grande Valley.

Law enforcement intercepted two parcels containing meth mailed through the U.S. Postal Service, both destined for San Antonio. Acevedo, in San Antonio, coordinated with drug traffickers in the Rio Grande Valley to receive the two parcels containing a total of one kilo of meth.

Acevedo will remain in custody pending his transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility that will be determined in the near future, the release stated.