Edinburg breaks ground on detention pond, street project  

The city of Edinburg hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for Phase 1 of its Veteran’s Detention Pond Drainage Conveyance and Street Improvement Project.

The project will improve drainage in the area of East Rojas Street, Santa Maria Street and Thompson Road.

Funding for the project will come from a $30 million bond that was approved by Edinburg residents during the November 2018 election.

“They obviously see the necessity for drainage,” Mayor Richard Molina said during the ceremony. “It is the number one complaint that we get not only in the city of Edinburg but in the entire RGV.”

The phase 1 improvements will include 3,600 feet of paved road with curb and gutters, 2,800 feet of storm line and 18 inlets for those three streets, according to a news release from the city. The improvements will also upgrade the 74 homes in the area from a septic system to the city’s sanitary sewer system.

Molina said the project will cost roughly $2.5 million. The first phase is expected to be completed by June 2022.

“This area is growing,” Molina said. “There’s lots of subdivisions, so obviously (the project) is going to affect hundreds and hundreds of people— not directly though. It’ll be indirectly. You’re not going to know until you have a rain episode on how important this is.”

Phase 2 of the project will include a detention pond, which will benefit residents in the surrounding areas. Molina added the city plans to create a park with a few soccer fields near the detention pond.

“It’s important to understand how our drainage ponds work,” Molina said. “This pond will not only benefit those streets, but also alleviate flooding in the entire surrounding area.”