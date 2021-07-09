Hidalgo County sees 188 more COVID cases, 1 death

Hidalgo County reported one COVID-19 related death and 188 additional cases of the virus Friday.

The county’s lone COVID-19 related death was that of a Weslaco woman in her 60s. Her death raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,920.

The 188 additional positive cases include 111 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases. There have now been a total of 94,042 positive cases in the county, including 61,279 confirmed cases, 30,526 probable cases, and 2,237 suspected cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 53 people in county hospitals with the virus, and there were 20 people in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported that 153 people were released from isolation, raising that total to 90,603. There are 519 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 542,057 COVID-19 tests, and 447,253 of those tests had negative results.

Cameron County reported 72 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday evening.

In a news release, the county reported that 18 of the 72 new cases came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and San Benito.

Friday’s new confirmed cases raised the county’s total number of cases to 42,701.

There were also 23 people who recovered from the virus, raising that total to 40,133.

The county did not report any COVID-19 related deaths. The COVID-19 death toll there remains at 1,694.

As of Friday evening, 65.73% of the county residents ages 12-years and older have been fully vaccinated, and 76.96% have received at least one dose. The county also reported that 80.95% of the residents ages 65-years and older have been fully vaccinated, and 88.97% have received at least one dose.