The intersection at Tyler Avenue and Business 77 in Harlingen was flooded after the rain showers passed through the area on Tuesday. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

Local News

PHOTOS: A rainy week in the Valley

By Staff Report - July 6, 2021

The intersection at Tyler Avenue and Business 77 in Harlingen was flooded after the rain showers passed through the area on Tuesday. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

The intersection at Tyler Avenue and Business 77 in Harlingen was flooded after the rain showers passed through the area on Tuesday. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

Rain showers on Tuesday brought some localized flooding mostly at neighborhood intersections in San Benito. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

The intersection at Tyler Avenue and Business 77 in Harlingen was flooded after the rain showers passed through the area on Tuesday. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

The intersection at Tyler Avenue and Business 77 in Harlingen was flooded after the rain showers passed through the area on Tuesday. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

A pedestrian carries an umbrella Tuesday during a day of rain showers on Elizabeth Street. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

A passing truck throws up a spray of water Tuesday as rainfall causes portions of Los Ebanos Boulevard to flood. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)