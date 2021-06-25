Brownsville men arrested in robbery at Stripes store

Three men remain in police custody following their arrest on robbery charges.

Brownsville police report that Alberto Alvarez, 24, Jerry Edward Strong, 25, and Efrain Ybarra, 45, are accused of robbing the Stripes store located at Alton Gloor Boulevard and U.S. Expressway 77/83 at about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Although no weapon was involved, the trio used force to take goods from the store, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, Brownsville PD’s spokesman.

An employee was hurt but the employee’s injuries were minor, Sandoval said. The employee was checked out by EMS personnel who were sent to the location. “The employee is doing good.”

The men were arrested at about 3 ½ hours later by Brownsville police with the assistance of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department.

The men were arraigned Friday morning on robbery charges.