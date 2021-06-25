Mission school board OKs compensation plan

The Mission CISD Board of Trustees approved a compensation plan during Wednesday’s school board meeting.

According to a news release from the district, the compensation plan stipulates a salary of $53,700 for new teachers with no experience, a general pay increase of $1,450 for teachers between one and five years of experience, a general pay increase of $1,550 for teachers with six to nine years of experience and a general pay increase of $2,050 for teachers with 10 or more years of experience.

The general pay increase for auxiliary, clerical and instructional paraprofessionals is 3% of salary midpoints, the release stated, and administrative professionals will receive an increase of 2.5% of salary schedule midpoints.

“After the most challenging year in our district’s history, administration and the Board of Trustees really wanted to make sure we provide as best we could for our employees,” Superintendent Carol Perez wrote in the release. “With careful planning and budgeting, we have been able to offer our employees salaries that are generally at or above market medians yet again this year. Plus, we are able to provide a retention stipend due to COVID-19.”

That retention stipend will be paid out in two installments for employees working for the district on a full-time basis as of Sept. 3 this year. Those employees will be paid $1,000 in September and another $1,000 in December, contingent on the allowability of ESSER III funds.

“The board members have been so supportive throughout the whole process, and this has not only meant improved compensation to our employees, but we have also been able to reduce our tax rate each of the last three years,” Perez wrote. “Through careful budgeting, planning, and staffing, we have been able to not only provide for our employees, but have been able to do so while also improving our services to students that our community expects.”

The district also approved the 2021-22 budget Wednesday, the release read, and is increasing the share of the health insurance contribution paid for each employee by 10% from $409.24 to $450.18 each month.