Donna school board names acting superintendent

The Donna school district announced Thursday that its board of trustees voted to appoint an acting superintendent.

In a news release, the district announced that Anthony Sorola, assistant superintendent for human resources, will serve as acting superintendent starting June 25.

The move comes after outgoing superintendent Hafedh Azaiez announced in May that he accepted a job as superintendent for the Round Rock Independent School District.

Donna ISD said Sorola joined the district in September 2019.

He came from the Lufkin Independent School District where he was assistant superintendent of administrative services and oversaw human resources and operations, according to the news release, which also said he coordinated emergency management and facilitated the Aspiring Leaders Academy and Assistant Principals Leadership Development there.

“His prior experience in public education consists of educational service as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and central office administrator,” the news release stated.

Sorola holds a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish literature/history from Rice University, a Master of Education in educational leadership/policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Doctorate of Education in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Donna ISD also thanked Azaiez for his service and wished him well.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish him the very best in his new role and thank him for his exemplary leadership while serving our students, staff, teachers, parents and partners for the last three years,” the news release stated. “As our leader, he was instrumental in bringing forth many major initiatives that have helped take the district to the next level of excellence.”

Azaiez’s resignation became official Thursday during a special board meeting where trustees formally accepted it.