New COVID cases in Hidalgo County remain low; Valley reports three more virus-related deaths

Hidalgo County has for the second consecutive day confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, according to a news release Friday that continued to indicate a steady drop in activity.

The 29 cases — 14 of which are confirmed, 12 probable and three suspected — include individuals from Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Pharr, San Juan and Weslaco, and range in age from people younger than 19 to over 70.

The county’s overall cases now tally 92,525 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to the new cases, the county also confirmed two more who have died due to the virus — women in their 40s and 60s from Donna and Pharr, respectively. These deaths raise the COVID-19 toll in the county to 2,898.

There are also 72 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. Hospitalizations this week have hovered between the 60s and 70s, also a drop compared to previous numbers.

The release also indicates 21 people remain in intensive care units and 53 individuals have been released from isolation as of Friday.

There are 448 net active cases in the county.

Neighboring Cameron County reported Friday 55 new cases and the death of a Brownsville man in his 40s. His death raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,679.

Twenty of the new cases were reported at shelters for unaccompanied minors and detention centers, though only seven cases appear to be from minors.

“The 55 cases reported today raises the total number of COVID-19 cases to 41,867 in Cameron County,” the county said in a news release Friday. “There have also been an additional 51 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 39,477.”