Save the date: Another class of Greyhounds set to graduate

SAN BENITO — These graduating Greyhounds are going to sport their signature gold and purple school colors together one last time before venturing off to their next chapter.

The San Benito High School Class of 2021 will have their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 18, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Bobby Morrow Stadium.

According to San Benito High School Principal Rudy Ramirez, students have received all of their instructions and a graduation packet.

Each student has been issued eight tickets for family members and/or friends to attend the ceremony.

“The public has their tickets that are numbered so they know exactly where they’re sitting in the stadium,” Ramirez said. “They’ve been set up on both sides of the stadium to accommodate as many folks as possible and as safely as possible.”

According to Ramirez, graduates will be placed at three feet distance from one another rather than the six feet distance that was conducted during last year’s ceremony.

Ramirez said if the graduates have gotten through all of the things they’ve gone through at this point, everything is possible for them.

“Never give up or surrender to any kind of challenge because you’ve gone through probably the biggest challenge that as humans, we’ve ever faced in this modern world,” Ramirez addressed to the graduating class. “My hats off to them. I’m excited to see the great things they’re going to do.”