Edinburg woman charged in case of meth found in car battery

An Edinburg woman told federal authorities she was paid $100 to attempt to smuggle drugs into the country from Mexico, records show.

Cynthia Carolina Zapata faces federal drug conspiracy and smuggling charges related to her role in an attempt to smuggle in more than 3 kilos of methamphetamine from Mexico on June 12, 2020, the complaint stated.

Zapata allegedly attempted to smuggle the meth hidden inside a car battery that was placed at the feet of a juvenile traveling with Zapata.

During her attempt to enter the country at the Hidalgo port of entry, she was referred for a secondary inspection after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer noticed a battery placed behind the driver’s seat.

“Once in secondary inspection, the battery was inspected by CBP (officer) and further anomalies with the battery were discovered,” the document stated. “The battery was opened revealing several packages.”

A total of 3.52 kilograms of meth was identified inside the packages.

After Zapata was detained, she made several statements to federal agents.

She said that roughly more than a week prior, she had met an unidentified man and was instructed to pick up a battery.

She met with another man in a parking lot, and received a battery from him.

“Zapata was instructed to place the battery under the feet of the child in the rear of the vehicle,” the document stated. “Zapata stated that this request was suspicious.”

She stated that she then drove the vehicle with the battery and attempted entry into the U.S.

“Zapata felt that the $100 payment was going to be paid $100 to cross the battery from Mexico to the United States. Zapata felt that the $100 payment was suspicious as she knew the car battery only cost about $45 in the (U.S.),” the complaint stated.

If convicted of the charges she faces, Zapata faces up a maximum of 10 years in prison.