Hidalgo County reports COVID-related deaths, breaking two-day streak without fatalities

After two consecutive days of reporting no deaths related to COVID-19, the streak breaks for Hidalgo County as officials reported two people succumbed to the virus in a news release Thursday.

Thursday’s deaths included a Donna man in his 60s and a Mission man 70 or older, slightly increasing the county’s death toll to 2,888.

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department also reported 132 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 132, 74 were confirmed, 30 probable and 28 suspected.

The majority of cases reported Thursday were led by young adults in their 20s, with a total of 32 cases. Adults in their 30s were the next-highest group reported Thursday, with a total of 31 cases. Adults in their 40s trailed behind with 28 cases.

The total number of cases reported in Hidalgo County is 92,144. Of that total, 60,224 were confirmed, 29,745 probable and 2,175 suspected.

According to a release from the county, a total of 578 cases are active.

Officials also reported 78 people are hospitalized in county hospitals, with 28 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 149 individuals were released from isolation Thursday, increasing that total to 88,678.

As of Thursday, a total of 519,437 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County, with 426,514 results returning negative.