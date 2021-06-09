Hidalgo County goes second straight day without a COVID death

Hidalgo County reported zero COVID-19 related deaths for the second consecutive day Wednesday, as well as 131 new cases of the virus.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,886.

Wednesday’s 131 new cases include 64 which are confirmed, 65 probable and two suspected, raising the county’s case tally to 92,012, of which 60,147 were confirmed, 29,718 probable and 2,147 suspected.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 73 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 25 are in intensive care units.

The county also reported that an additional 97 people have been released from isolation, raising that total to 88,529.

There are 597 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 517,940 COVID-19 tests, and 425,218 of those tests were negative.