As the weather continues to get warmer and the school year comes to a close, that means vacation season has arrived.

Although students will be away from the classroom for the summer, they’ll still be able to gain educational experiences through interactive activities on South Padre Island.

SPI Sessions plans to host a variety of summer camps starting in June that blend fun and learning.

“Summer is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited to see all of our SPI Sessions families,” SPI Sessions founder and beach life instructor Aarin Hartwell said. “We have added a handful of new camps and experiences that we are sure will help keep your kids active and engaged in learning new sports and science skills.”

According to Hartwell, the first month of summer will focus on intro and advanced surf, skate and paddle camps and clinics.

“This summer you will be able to build your child’s unique camp experiences that match your families schedule,” Hartwell said. “Every month we will do a little more, which means your kids will have the option to grow into many more action sports and science engagements.”

Surf camp will be held Mondays through Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2000 Gulf Blvd. It costs $250 to attend the 3-day camp or $90 for one day.

Surf clinics will be held on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cost $100 per day.

Paddle boarding camp will be held on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7355 Padre Blvd. It costs $200 for the two-day camp or $100 for one day.

Skateboarding clinics/camps will be held Mondays through Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6200 Padre Blvd. It costs $40 for a two-hour session

“Clinics will be taught by our skateboarding pros who are knowledgeable about skateboarding safety, teaching young kids and are excellent coaches for the veteran skaters,” Hartwell said.

Space and robotics camp will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4501 Padre Blvd. One-day sessions cost $50.

According to Hartwell, the camp will focus on integrating engineering, 3D printing and creative solutions while learning about SpaceX and supported missions accomplished by NASA.

Campers will be a part of creating and printing their designs and will take home their own 3D printed souvenir.

“We are excited about the new innovations happening in our backyard at SpaceX,” Hartwell said. “We share a strong love for space science and surfing and call ourselves the ‘Rocket Surfers.”’

Coastal science adventure camp will be held Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at 6809 Padre Blvd. It costs $90 for a three-day camp or $30 for one day.

According to Hartwell, the camp focuses on hands-on activities, such as using telescopes, water quality testing, building gardens, propagating plants and using plastic for sustainability.

Kids and adult sunset yoga sessions will be held Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 202 W. Whiting St. Each session costs $10.

Hartwell said in July, SPI Sessions will introduce an option for an intro to kiteboarding camp and skim boarding clinics.

She added that August looks like it will be the month SPI Sessions will add sailing camps to the list of activities.

“My team and I are doing our best to carve out unique and educational experiences that will encourage this generation to grow their love for the island, nature, sport and science,” Hartwell said.

For more information or to register, visit www.spisessions.com or call (956) 455-5238.