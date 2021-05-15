Alton man sentenced in connection with smuggling case

A local man was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, according to a news release.

A federal jury deliberated for approximately six hours before convicting Rosbel Garcia Jr. Jan. 14 following a one-day trial which included seven witnesses, the release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s office states.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez took Garcia’s statement into consideration and handed Garcia a 78-month sentence to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

“In imposing the sentence, the court also noted Garcia’s greedy motivation in committing the crime and his recruitment of another individual,” the release states.

According to the testimony at trial, authorities learned of a possible 20-kilogram cocaine transaction that would be occurring in the Houston area in January 2018.

The jury heard from Rene Ramos III, the person Garcia had recruited, who explained that he had been previously arrested in Houston while in possession of approximately 60 pounds of marijuana belonging to Garcia in 2012.

During the trial, Ramos testified that at the time of that arrest, he was also in possession of approximately $90,000 of Garcia’s drug trafficking proceeds.

In early January 2018, Ramos claimed Garcia contacted him and told him he had to begin working for him in order to reduce that drug debt.

As part of that involvement, Ramos testified he directed his wife, Christy Leigh Wells, to deliver cocaine to individuals in Houston.

Testimony revealed Garcia traveled to Houston from the Rio Grande Valley in January 2018 along with Luby Janet Luna.

“Wells also testified and admitted she delivered 10 kilograms of cocaine to Luna and others Jan. 30, 2018,” the release states.

At trial, Garcia’s attorney attempted to convince the jury that all of those involved were just cons who fabricated Garcia’s involvement in the scheme. The jury disagreed and found him guilty as charged.

Wells, 42, Cypress, admitted to her role in the conspiracy.

Luna, 34, Mission, is a fugitive and a warrant remains outstanding for her arrest.

Garcia, of Alton, will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, the release states.