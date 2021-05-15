Gonzalez touts federal funds headed to local colleges

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, is touting more than $175 million in emergency funding heading to Rio Grande Valley colleges, universities and students under the American Rescue Plan as a way to help them cope with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least half of that money will go straight into the pockets of students, a release from Gonzalez’s office said, students who may be facing hunger, homelessness or other hardships.

“Our college educators and students have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the American Rescue Plan will get them back on track,” Gonzalez wrote. “The American Rescue Plan is a historic investment in our local colleges and universities to provide these institutions and struggling students with much needed relief. I am proud that we were able to deliver this critical support for institutions of higher education and I am hyper focused on defeating the pandemic and building back a better economy for Texans.”

Both the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College will be receiving portions of the federal funds. UTRGV has $101,411,829 heading its way, while STC will receive $73,866,947.

“We are grateful for another round of HEERF allocation because these funds have truly benefited our students and have allowed them to continue their education without disruption during the pandemic,” President Guy Bailey wrote. “We appreciate Congressman Gonzalez’s support in helping UTRGV obtain these funds.”

Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant, the release says. To read more about emergency education funding under the American Rescue Plan, visit the website myrgv.com.

“In the middle of these extraordinary challenges for students attending South Texas College, it is heartening to know that there are also opportunities available that will enable them to continue their education no matter what comes their way,” STC Interim President David Charles Plummer said. “Today, support has finally arrived that will assist them through the impacts from this pandemic on both their lives and their educational journeys. STC has always put the quality of life for our students and their families at the forefront of everything we do, and utilizing the funds from the American Rescue Plan will only further characterize our commitment to transforming our communities.”