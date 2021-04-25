The number of people fully vaccinated in the Rio Grande Valley has neared 29% of the total population, however, the number of doses administered on a weekly basis dropped significantly the last two weeks despite the large number of vaccine doses available.

Of the entire Rio Grande Valley population, about 29%, or 404,124 people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 23 while 44%, or a total of 611,432 residents, received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data compiled by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In Hidalgo County, specifically, more than 28%, or 245,387 county residents, are now fully vaccinated. Additionally, more than 43%, or 375,288 people, received at least one dose.

Of Cameron County residents, more than 29%, or 125,581 people, are fully vaccinated while 46%, or 194,889 residents, received at least one dose.

Starr County still has the largest percentage of total population vaccinated with just under 42% of Starr County residents, or 26,888 people, fully vaccinated. Already, more than half the county’s population, 50.9% or 32,958 people, have received at least one dose.

Of Willacy County’s population, 29%, or 6,268 people, are fully vaccinated while about 39%, or 8,297 people, received at least one dose.

But while vaccination efforts continue throughout the region, vaccinations have slowed with more the number of weekly immunizations dropping for two subsequent weeks.

From the week of April 5-11 to the week of April 12-18, the number of vaccine doses administered in Hidalgo County dropped from 66,907 to 52,656 doses. This week, the number dropped again to 33,688 doses administered as of Friday.

In Cameron County, doses administered the week of April 5-11 to the week of April 12-18 dropped from 39,368 to 27,329. This week, it dropped to 19,764 doses.

The weekly number of vaccinations in Starr County began dropping even earlier, beginning at the end of March.

During the week of March 22 to March 28, 7,995 doses were administered. This week, that number dropped to 1,845 doses.

Vaccinations in Willacy County also began dropping around the same time, with providers there reporting 2,268 immunizations the week of March 29 through April 4. However, this week there were only 391 vaccine doses administered.

The drop in weekly vaccinations is in spite of the continued increase in doses allocated to the counties. This week, Hidalgo County was allocated a total of 59,410 doses, the largest allocation for the county since it started receiving the vaccine, according to DSHS data.

This week’s allocation included 34,170 first doses and 24,440 second doses.

Cameron County also received its largest allocation of doses this week of 56,250 doses. The allotment included 46,480 first doses and 8,570 second doses.

The number of doses allocated to Starr County has fluctuated the last several weeks. The county received 3,100 doses this week which, although a 600-dose increase from the previous week, falls short of their largest allocation of 4,700 doses for the second week of March.

Allocations to Willacy County have remained consistently low, receiving only 300 doses for each of the last two weeks. This week’s allocation included 100 first doses and 200 second doses. Their largest allotment was for the week of March 29 through April 4 when they were allocated 2,500 doses, 2,300 of which were first doses.

In an effort to push vaccinations, the state launched a media campaign this week encouraging people to obtain their vaccine, DSHS announced on Monday.

The campaign includes a $1.5 million TV and radio media buy and 22 pop-up events in communities throughout the state.

Hidalgo County health officials are also holding seven vaccine clinics on Monday and Tuesday in Edinburg, Mission, Elsa, Pharr, Hidalgo, Weslaco, and McAllen.

The clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine and will require pre-registration for those interested which can be completed by calling (956) 292-7765 or online at hidalgocounty.us/vaccine.