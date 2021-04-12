Coast Guard seizes pot near Island

CORPUS CHRISTI — The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a vessel at Isla Blanca Pier near South Padre Island on Friday evening which was attempting to deliver marijuana, officials said.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew noticed a van parked on the beach with the vessel nearby and attempted to approach the vessel.

As they neared the vessel, it fled the scene and abandoned approximately 292 pounds of marijuana.

“This is a prime example of how Station South Padre Island operates,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Diaz, small boat coxswain. “Our crews are highly trained and dedicated to effectively safeguarding our coasts, Bravo Zulu to the crew and all hands involved.”