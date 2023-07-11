What is gynecological robotic surgery and am I a good candidate?



By Dr. Rene Luna, Medical Director, DHR Health Women’s Hospital Institute for Robotic Surgery

Women who suffer from heavy periods, large cysts in their ovaries, or painful fibroids may require surgery. Surgical health care no longer requires large painful scars or overnight hospital stays. At DHR Health Women’s Hospital Institute for Robotic Surgery, you get world-class surgical experts who use the state-of-the-art Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System to perform all women’s pelvic surgeries. This is big-city surgery done right here in the Rio Grande Valley.

The results of undergoing gynecological surgery–with your physician using the Robotic System–means you will be left with remarkably small abdominal incisions. The classical six-to-eight-inch cut decreases to tiny, three to five eight-millimeter incisions, which means you will have significant reduction in pain and minimal to no need for pain medication. When you undergo robotic surgery, pain and/or discomfort usually lasts two to three days, and you are able to get back to your day-to-day functions, with some restrictions to ensure the healing process.

Using this advanced technology requires no hospital stay. When patients undergo surgery using the Robotic System, they experience same-day discharge and are able to recover in the comfort of their own home. In some cases, surgery can be done with a single, two-centimeter incision in the belly button, which is virtually scarless and allows for a quality aesthetic outcome.

The Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System has so many great advantages. It is important to speak to your physician to find out if you are a good candidate and to be referred to the Robotic Institute. The Robotic Institute can handle all women’s surgical needs in a minimally invasive way. With faster recovery, minimal pain, minimal complications, and same-day discharge, patients obtain all of the rewards of this cutting-edge technology.

Patients are addressing their surgical healthcare needs and doing so in the safest and most beneficial way possible. Robotic surgeries include hysterectomies, myomectomies, ovarian cystectomies, and pelvic floor reconstruction.

If you would like more information or would like to see if you are a great candidate, please call DHR Health Women’s Hospital Institute for Robotic Surgery at 956-362-2229.