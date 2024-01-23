Jury finds Edinburg man guilty of DPS trooper’s killing

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A jury on Tuesday night found a 28-year-old Edinburg man guilty over the killing of a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper nearly five years ago.

The verdict follows more than six hours of deliberation in the death penalty trial against Victor Alejandro Godinez, who was accused of killing Moises Sanchez.

Sanchez, who was shot on April 6, 2019 died in August in Houston following a surgery in Houston.

Godinez was also found guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer for shooting at two Edinburg police officers during his manhunt.

He has been on trial since Jan. 8.

Godinez now faces the sentencing phase of his trial, where prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

