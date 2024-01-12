Teen agreed to wear bulletproof vest prior to fatal Weslaco shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The 16-year-old teen shot in Weslaco had agreed to wear a bulletproof vest at an after school gathering where people were mishandling a handgun.

Now, Arturo Ramos III, 18, is under arrest and facing a charge of manslaughter.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after deputies responded to Valley Baptist Micro Hospital in Weslaco for a report of a teen with a gunshot wound to the center of his chest.

The unidentified 16-year-old was dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Deputies received preliminary information that the victim had shot himself while playing around with a handgun at a residence in the 6400 block of FM 88 in rural Weslaco.

Investigators spoke with witnesses who told them they were at a gathering at Ramos’ residence and they began to mishandle the gun.

“Investigators obtained additional information from witnesses that Ramos had the victim try on a bulletproof vest so he could shoot at him,” a news release stated. “The victim agreed to wear the vest and have Ramos shoot him.”

Ramos shot the teen twice, once in the bulletproof vest and once in the chest.

He has been booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.