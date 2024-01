Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after learning a 16-year-old boy arrived at a Weslaco hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the sheriff’s office said the unidentified teen was deceased when deputies arrived at the Valley Baptist Micro Hospital at 6:18 p.m. Thursday.

“Investigators are at the scene speaking with witnesses,” the sheriff’s office stated. “There is no threat to the public.”