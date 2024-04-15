San Benito man facing multiple charges for operating private revenge porn group

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office on Monday announced the arrest of a 23-year-old San Benito man accused of running a private revenge porn group.

In a news release, officials said that Jose Maria Cosino was the creator and administrator of a Telegram group named “RGV Paradise Exclusive” had been arrested on 12 counts of child pornography and three counts of unlawful distribution or promotion of intimate visual material.

“Investigators have been in contact with underage victims who confirmed they did not give anyone consent to share them or make them public,” the news release stated.

The case remains active and investigators continue to identify more victims throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

The news release said the Telegram group had more than 3,000 members.

“This case highlights a danger of today’s society. Sharing intimate picture (sic) online may end badly,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in a statement. “The initial circumstance in which intimate photos are shared may change in the future, however once you share you can’t un–share.”

Cosino surrendered on Friday to deputies at the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. He received a total of $300,000 in bonds.

The arrest is a result of an investigation between the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and the Homeland Security Investigations-led Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigation Task Force.