BROWNSVILLE — The Dean Porter Park Renovation Inc. unveiled a life-sized sculpture of legendary aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart on Tuesday at Dean Porter Park to memorialize her connection here.

Created by Utah-based sculptor Gary Lee Price in 2018, the piece is 72 inches long and 52 inches tall, depicting Earhart in vintage flight gear relaxing on a park bench, gazing skyward with a happy expression, leather helmet and goggles hanging on the bench.

Inscribed in the sculpture is this Earhart quote: “Everyone has oceans to fly, if they have the heart to do it. Is it reckless? Maybe. But what do dreams know of boundaries?”

Earhart, who disappeared with navigator Fred Noonan somewhere over the Pacific Ocean in July 1937 during an around-the-world flight attempt, earned her commercial pilot’s license here in March 1929. For the flight test, she borrowed a plane from Brownsville’s first airport director, Les Mauldin. Earhart was in town for festivities surrounding Charles Lindbergh’s first U.S. air mail flight, from Brownsville to Mexico City.

The year before, she became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to the unveiling, the city of Brownsville issued a proclamation recognizing Earhart, her life, accomplishments and legacy.

