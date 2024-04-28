Weslaco High flexes into area; Sharyland Pioneer, PSJA North win Game 3s

WESLACO — Weslaco High showed what they are capable of Saturday afternoon in Weslaco.

The Panthers put up 18 runs in the first inning for their fans in what could be their last home game against Mission High in Game 2 of a best-of-three series against the District 31-6A’s fourth seed.

To score 18 runs everyone must hit and the Panthers did, or walk, as they batted around the lineup twice before head coach Mario Rodriguez called off the dogs as Clarissa Mejia attempted to hit a third home run of the first inning.

“I think we came out executed the things we have been working on since day one in practice,” Rodriguez said. The Panthers beat the Eagles 10-0 in five innings Friday in Mission. “The girls came out, performed and that is just a testament of their hard work.”

Panthers base runners were ruthless as they stole at will, and the Eagles did not do themselves any favors with a couple of errors. Weslaco High is legit though and is one of the Valley’s best chance to return to state in Class 6A.

If the Panthers were to play another home game it could come against La Joya High.

The Coyotes will have their say as well and have arguably the best pitcher in the Valley, Arlette Hernandez. Weslaco High threw Lola Reyes Saturday afternoon.

Reyes coasted and when she did give up a hit in the first inning, her defense pulled off a beautiful double play.

The Panthers won the game in that inning, but it was a masterful inning. Even their sliding was immaculate. Reyes started Saturday and Madelynn Cantu picked up the win Friday in Mission.

Cantu, The Monitor’s all-area newcomer of the year in 2023, was terrific in the playoffs last season. Cantu pitched brilliantly in Weslaco High’s 2023 third round series against San Antonio O’Connor.

“It was a total team effort,” Rodriguez said. “Today, we got to start Lola (Reyes) and Mady (Cantu) was ready to go whenever we needed her. We think we have a really strong team and we are just going to put our best foot forward.”

Weslaco High will take on San Antonio Holmes in the next round. Holmes beat Laredo United and the series is set to be in Laredo with days and times to be announced.

La Joya High is set to face San Antonio Harlan after beating Los Fresnos in two games. The Coyotes have a solid defense behind Hernandez and a strong lineup as well.

It could be Weslaco High and La Joya High in the third round. San Antonio Madison, San Antonio East Central, Austin Bowie and Lake Travis are possible fourth round opponents if the Panthers and Coyotes can make it out of round 2.

PSJA North, Sharyland Pioneer advance on Game 3

Sharyland Pioneer walked it off in Game 3 after having the same happen to them in Game 2.

Diamondbacks’ Kaitlen Cortez drove in the final two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send Sharyland Pioneer to the second round and a meeting with another Valley program, La Joya Palmview.

La Joya Palmview beat Sharyland Pioneer 2-1 early in the season.

The Raiders pulled away from the Wildcats late in Game 2 and never looked back. PSJA North went on to win Game 3, 17-0 against Weslaco East to set up a meeting with Corpus Christi Carroll.

Carroll is a tough out for the Raiders, but a win could see them face Harlingen South. The Hawks face Victoria East.

The Valley could have multiple 6A/5A teams in at least the fourth round because of matchups with each, not including other teams that are still standing that could make a run like PSJA High, Harlingen High and Brownsville Lopez.