Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez jumped a little higher, hit a lot harder and successfully worked on placing the ball with pinpoint accuracy. She mixed up her shots, increased her

personal arsenal and expanded her angles. She also had a devilish topspin jump serve that dazzled opponents.

She led her Rattlers in digs and receptions. But, when it came down to it, she hit – and hit some more.

Most importantly, Martinez’s ability to take over a match gave her team time to work themselves more into a system that earned them a second straight District 31-5A title, going 18-0 in district and 44-2 overall. For her dominant performance during the 2023 season, Martinez has been named The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Volleyball Hitter of the Year.

“Everyone knows Keni is our go-to player, she draws the blockers and she’s going to come up big,” head coach Raul Castillo said. “She just does what she does and is a force out there. I’m glad she plays on our team.

Behind Martinez, the Rattlers ran off 43-straight victories, falling only to PSJA High during the second match of the year and to district rival McAllen Memorial during the playoffs, cutting short a dream season.

Next season could be a milestone one for Martinez, The Monitor’s 2022 All-Area Player of the Year and 2021 Newcomer of the Year as she closes in on her 2,000th kill, 300th ace and 1,500th dig.