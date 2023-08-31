Toros draw with San Antonio FC

EDINBURG — The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros did not come up with the three points, just the one point in a pivotal match with San Antonio FC.

RGV FC and San Antonio FC played out a goalless draw Wednesday night at H-E-B Park.

The Toros came into the match four points behind the final two playoff places with only eight matches remaining. RGV FC is now three points behind the last playoff spot after Wednesday’s match, and the teams ahead of the Toros in the USL Championship Western Conference have games at hand on RGV FC.

“No, I am not happy,” Toros head coach Wilmer Cabrera said about the result. “Of course not, because we wanted to win. But if you cannot win, at least you have to leave the field thinking we played evenly with the other team. That is something that did not happen last Saturday. Last Saturday we did not play well, it was a poor performance, and even though we scored two goals we conceded too many and that is not good enough.”

Both sides had few scoring opportunities. The Toros did not put a shot on goal but hit the post. The visitors had only two shots on goal.

“I think we need to make sure we continue believing what we do,” Cabrera said. “Christiano (Francois) gave us a lot of possibilities, but we need that last pass, that last cross and that last finish. Today, we did not have that. Normally for us we score, but today was one of the days we could not score.”

Toros goalkeeper Tyler Deric put in another terrific performance between the posts. The 35-year-old veteran cleaned up crosses with ease and came up with an important save to keep the game scoreless before the break.

Other than the few chances, both sides seemed content on not throwing too many numbers forward as the match played out, and San Antonio FC went home with the Copa Tejas.

RGVFC returns to action at 9:30 p.m. Saturday against the Phoenix Rising in Phoenix. The match is available to watch on ESPN+.