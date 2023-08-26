Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Killer Ks have a new member at Sharyland High.

Once reserved for hitter Kenisha Martinez and hitter/setter Kassandra De La Garza, Kaitlin Rodriguez solidified herself with a breakout performance serving, defending and running a smooth-as-silk offense to lead the Rattlers to the Sharyland ISD Varsity Invitational Volleyball Tournament championship over Sharyland Pioneer on Saturday.

The Rattlers won their second straight tourney title, defeating Pioneer 25-21, 25-16, and improved to 26-12 on the season with their 25th straight victory. Pioneer dropped to 21-3 on the season.

Rodriguez was deadly accurate with a sweeping serve and pinpoint with sets all over the court. She served out four straight critical points during the first set to give the Rattlers a 22-16 advantage and delivered seven straight points to pull away to a 24-14 advantage in the second set.

“You always go for the spot you think will not handle your serve, and our coaches give us the numbers to serve at,” Rodriguez said. “You go out there and serve and don’t let up.”

Rodriguez also finished with a team-high 15 assists, finding a rhythm in the second set and connecting with her hitters on shoot sets, back sets and quick sets.

“Our bond this year is so close — it’s like a family,” she said. “We play together and play as one. Running the offense is the easy part. It all starts with the connection. You always want to set the strongest hitter — always look who’s open, who hits hardest, just the best person that’s ready.”

The Rattlers, as has been customary too often this season for head coach Raul Castillo, started slow in the title match and trailed 7-4 during the first set before Rodriguez served one of her two aces on the day and lefty De La Garza scored off a monster attack down the line. Pioneer maneuvered back in front behind Tera Shumacher and Aleena Santiago before Shary took the first-set lead for good at 18-15.

“They still don’t know the team across from them is a great team. You can’t start off slow. We just don’t take that aggressive approach at the start, and as you see we always have to come from behind,” Castillo said. “When you’re playing a team like Pioneer who is so consistent, you can’t do that.”

During one rally, Pioneer returned four straight attacks — two from Martinez and one each from De La Garza and Pamela Pena — to keep the rally alive. On the fifth ball, however, Martinez tipped a ball tight at the net and the Diamondbacks’ defense finally gave up the point.

“They don’t make mistakes. They are great at that, and they are waiting for us to do that,” Castillo said. “I told the girls to not get frustrated with themselves, to give credit for what they do over there with their defense. They wait for their opportunity and they take it.”

Martinez, named the tournament MVP, and De La Garza, also on the all-tournament team, tallied 10 and eight kills respectively to lead Sharyland. Pena also was selected to the all-tournament team from Sharyland.

District 31-5A play continues for both teams Tuesday.

