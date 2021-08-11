Veterans group seeks community support in Brownsville

Rio Grande Valley veterans of U.S. wars in Afghanstan and Iraq have a special group calling on community support in Brownsville.

The South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association is raising funds to continue their assistance of local veterans and their families.

The community is invited to join the STAIVA fundraiser Aug. 26 at Golden Corral in Brownsville. Members of the group will be there from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We appreciate everyone coming by and support,” says a press release from the veterans group.

STAIVA is a 501(c3) nonprofit group dedicated to assist local veterans, their families and the community.

“Many services are provided throughout the week to include assistance with VA issues and benefits, counseling, peer to peer groups, art class, growing vegetables as well as assistance with electrical bills or rent,” the group said in the release. “We also have an inhouse pantry and provide meals to disabled veterans in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Golden Corral is at 4555 I-69 East Frontage Road in Brownsville.

For more information about the veterans group, log on to https://www.staivargv.org.