Vipers lose second straight tight game, fall to 1-3

The Austin Spurs outscored the RGV Vipers by either one or two points in each of the first three quarters and claimed a 127-124 victory Monday at the HEB Center in Cedar Park.

A tight game throughout, there were 17 lead changes and 13 ties.

Trevlin Queen scored 31 points and Daishen Nix added 29 points to lead the Vipers. Queen also tallied seven steals. Nix ended with a double-double, also pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out a team-high six assists. After winning the first game of the regular season, RGV has now dropped three straight, including a double overtime loss to Agua Caliente on Saturday.

RGV returns home to Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg for another meeting with the Spurs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Vipers had five players inactive for the game, including Christian Vital and Kahlil Whitney, who were suspended for the game after they left the bench during a brief altercation Saturday against Agua Caliente.

Six different Vipers scored in double figures. Following Queen and Nix were Trhae Mitchell with 13, Anthony Lamb and Marcus Foster with 11 and Usman Garuba with 10. Lamb returned Monday after completing a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs, who signed multiple players to replace the five Spurs who was out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Austin had three players score 20 or more points. Devontae Cacok led the Spurs with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Kaleb Johnson added 23 points and Joshua Primo contributed 21 points, five steals and five assists.