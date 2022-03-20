McAllen Memorial third-year baseball head coach Felipe Barrera resigned from his position earlier this week due to personal matters, according to Mustangs athletic coordinator Moses Patterson.

“McAllen Memorial head baseball coach Felipe Barrera resigned from his coaching position March 16. Coach Octavio Oyervides will take on the head coaching duties for the remainder of the season. Since this is a personnel matter, we cannot share additional details,” Patterson stated in a text.

McAllen Memorial is 11-4 overall this season and tied for the District 31-5A lead at 2-0 along with three other teams. The Mustangs finished the 2020-21 season 8-17 overall and sixth in District 31-5A with a 4-10 record.