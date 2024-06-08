MISSION — With the 2023-24 UIL academic calendar in the books, 7-on-7 football is set to take center stage across the RGV.

Three state qualifying tournaments are set to take place across the Valley over the next three weeks, with the Snake Pit Classic kicking things off today.

Three spots were on the line during this year’s Snake Pit Classic, with games being played at Mission Veterans, Sharyland High and Sharyland Pioneer.

The winner from each location secured a spot at the Texas Football 7-on-7 tournament set for June 27-29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

Here’s a look at how the qualifying action played out at each location.

BRACKET A

PSJA High senior quarterback Myles Lopez hit senior wideout Ryan Vallejo in the back of the end zone as time expired for the go-ahead score as the Bears downed the Mission Veterans Patriots 28-25 during the state qualifying game at Mission Veterans High School.

The win advances PSJA High to College Station for the second straight year, while also marking their second overall appearance.

PSJA High flexed its muscle throughout the day, picking up wins over Edcouch-Elsa (28-12), Weslaco High (12-6) and Mission High (20-18) en route to a 3-0 mark during pool play.

In the state qualifying game, Lopez and Vallejo demonstrated their budding chemistry, with Lopez rolling out before placing the ball where only Vallejo could get it for the win.

The Bears are now set to compete in the Division I bracket at the state tournament in two weeks.

BRACKET B

The day belonged to the Laredo United Longhorns during qualifying play at Sharyland Pioneer High School, going 4-0 against the competition en route to a state tournament berth.

The Longhorns high octane offense was on full display during the day, pouring on 20 or more points against three of their four opponents.

Lockdown defense also played a part during the Longhorns win, not allowing more than one score during each of their games.

Laredo United went perfect during pool play with wins over Weslaco East (14-6), Edinburg North (28-7) and Edinburg Vela (25-6), before earning their state berth with a win over McAllen Rowe (26-6) in the qualifying round.

BRACKET C

PSJA North picked off Harlingen High two times, including a pick-6 en route to a 20-6 win over the Cardinals during the state qualifying game at Sharyland High.

The win advances the Raiders to the state tournament for a third straight year, also marking their third overall trip to College Station.

Despite a new face under center after the graduation of UTRGV signee Ale Aparicio, the Raiders thrived during pool play, going 3-0 with wins over Laredo United South (25-21), La Joya Palmview (26-12) and Mercedes (32-21).

In the championship game, the Raiders vaunted Black Shirt Defense took centerstage, locking down the Cardinals during the win.

Like the Bears, the Raiders will compete in the Division I bracket at the state tournament in three weeks.

See full results from today’s Snake Pit Classic below.

RGV 7-ON-7 SQT SCORES

Sharyland Snake Pit Classic

Saturday, June 8

Bracket A

At Mission Veterans High School

Pool 1

Mission Veterans 20, Harlingen South 12

San Benito 26, Laredo Alexander 20

Harlingen South 26, Laredo Alexader 20,

Mission Veterans 26, San Benito 21

Harlingen South 15, San Benito 14

Laredo Alexander 22, Mission Veterans 20

Pool 2

At Mission Veterans Annex Field

PSJA High 28, Edcouch-Elsa 12

Mission High 18, Weslaco High 13

Mission High 27, Edcouch-Elsa 13

PSJA High 12, Weslaco High 6

Weslaco High 26, Edcouch-Elsa 13

PSJA High 20, Mission High 18

Bracket A Qualifying Game

PSJA High 28, Mission Veterans 25

Bracket B

At Sharyland Pioneer High School

Pool 1

Sharyland Pioneer 33, Brownsville Lopez 6

McAllen Rowe 20, Laredo LBJ 7

Laredo LBJ 25, Brownsville Lopez 6

McAllen Rowe 19, Sharyland Pioneer 7

McAllen Rowe 13, Brownsville Lopez 12

Laredo LBJ 19, Sharyland Pioneer 6

Pool 2

At Sharyland Pioneer Annex Field

Edinburg Vela 13, Edinburg North 6

Laredo United 14, Weslaco East 6

Laredo United 28, Edinburg North 7

Edinburg Vela 14, Weslaco East 13

Weslaco East 14, Edinburg North 0

Laredo United 25, Edinburg Vela 6

Bracket B Qualifying Game

Laredo United 26, McAllen Rowe 6

Bracket C

At Sharyland High School

Pool 1

Sharyland High 20, Harlingen High 20

Laredo Nixon 14, McAllen Memorial 13

Harlingen High 20, Laredo Nixon 6

McAllen Memorial 12, Sharyland High 12

Harlingen High 25, McAllen Memorial 0

Laredo Nixon 14, Sharyland High 12

Pool 2

At Sharyland High Annex Field

PSJA North 25, Laredo United South 21

Mercedes 26, La Joya Palmview 0

Laredo United South 27, Mercedes 20

PSJA North 26, La Joya Palmview 12

Laredo United South 25, La Joya Palmview 12

PSJA North 32, Mercedes 21

Bracket C Qualifying Game

PSJA North 20, Harlingen High 6