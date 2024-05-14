WRITER’S NOTE: This story is part of a series highlighting The Monitor’s boys soccer all-area award winners. The Monitor’s coverage area ranges from Mercedes to Roma. Check back throughout the week as we reveal the Upper Valley’s other superlative winners and be sure to pick up a copy of Saturday’s newspaper for a complete list of the all-area winners.

Progreso’s Hicker Segura and Sharyland Pioneer’s Hector Veliz looked like anything but freshman during their first season on the pitch for their respective teams.

Segura played a pivotal role in the Red Ants march to the Region IV-4A championship game, while Veliz served as a catalyst in the Diamondbacks return to the postseason for the first time since 2019.

For their immediate impact in their respective program’s success, Segura and Veliz are The Monitor’s 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer Co-Newcomers of the Year.

“I feel great,” Veliz said. “We worked so hard during the season. The coaches pushed us to work hard. I’m just happy it showed on the field, and I got this recognition.”

“I feel super happy,” Segura said. “It’s a great accomplishment. I honestly didn’t expect it, but it makes me happy and motivates me.”

Segura needed little time to earn the trust of his coaches and his teammates despite being a freshman, being named one of the team’s three captains for the 2024 campaign.

The first year forward rewarded his coaches and teammates for their trust by emerging as an impact player for the Red Ants.

Segura helped spearhead a powerful Progreso offensive attack, scoring seven goals in 14 district appearances, while also setting up his teammates for goals with numerous assists.

More impressively, the Red Ants striker rarely played the whole game, usually being subbed out during the second half due to the team’s dominance.

“All the offseason work and training, it helped me going into this year,” Segura said. “In the beginning it seemed complicated to me, but little by little I started to feel looser and finding the rhythm.”

Segura finished the year with a combined nine goals during district and the postseason, helping the Red Ants advance to the Region IV-4A championship game for the first time since 2019.

Though falling just short of the goal of a state title during Year 1, the breakout freshman is primed for an even bigger year as a sophomore, eyeing a return to regionals and more.

“After losing in the regional championship we were down,” Segura said. “As a captain though, I just had to help bring those guys up. This year didn’t end the way we wanted to, but we know we can reach our goal. Next year, more than anything we want to be state champions. It starts with a district title though; we have to win that then focus on state.”

At Pioneer, Veliz emerged as one of the Valley’s top strikers this season, netting 20 goals in 18 district appearances.

The mark ranked in the top 10 in the Valley during district play this season and second in District 31-5A.

“I definitely felt some growing pains early on,” Veliz said. “My coach helped me a lot though. Then our game against PSJA North, when we were losing 2-0 and came back to win 3-2, that game everything just really clicked for me.”

Veliz was as consistent as they came this season, finding paydirt during 12 of the Diamondbacks 18 district contests. Among those games were six contests with two or more goals, including a four-goal performance during a 6-1 victory over Edinburg Vela.

Veliz’s breakout year was a key contributor to Pioneer’s first winning season since 2019, also marking a return to the postseason for the Diamondbacks.

Led by Veliz, Pioneer finished the year with a 10-4-4 mark during District 31-5A play, earning the No. 4 seed.

The Diamondbacks season came to an end during the Class 5A bi-district round to Region IV-5A runner-up Brownsville Lopez, falling 4-1 to the Lobos.

“This team started from the lowest,” Veliz said. “We’ve put in the work. I think next year will be great. Our goal is to get out of that first round next and my next goal is to lead the Valley in scoring and win MVP or offensive player of the year.”

[email protected]