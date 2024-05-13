Edinburg High’s Kimora Fagan is The Monitor’s Player of the Year

McALLEN — Edinburg High was one of the best teams in South Texas for the 2023-24 season, and a huge reason for its success was guard Kimora Fagan.

Fagan is The Monitor’s Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

The senior guard is quick to give her teammates credit, and rightfully so. Madison Martinez and Emily Carranco were spectacular as well, and the trio was unstoppable in the Valley.

Fagan was easily the most explosive player in the Valley as she averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals a game as the Bobcats coasted to a District 31-6A title and a third round playoff appearance.

The senior guard’s best ability was her leadership, with a co-sign from head coach John David Salinas.

“Sometimes the game could get a little intense, but having a level-headed mindset definitely helps,” Fagan said.

Salinas raved about all of the technical abilities of Fagan, and there was plenty. Ball handling, guarding the most athletic player from the other team, the ability to create her own shot, finishing at the rim, etc. — Fagan did it all.

“But, you know, the one thing that I love about Kimora, that girl is a vocal leader,” Salinas said.

Fagan had the mental toughness and ability to do the hard work with a smile on her face and pushed her teammates to be successful at practice.

“That’s leading by example,” Salinas said.

The senior guard nearly reached 2,000 career points, putting up 899 this season on 48% shooting.

Fagan is still undecided about where she will play basketball next after qualifying for the regional track tournament, but says she wants to play college ball.

“I am honestly just so blessed to be awarded this because there are so many great girls in the 2024 class like Raemie from Weslaco, JaNai from Vela, (Carranco and Martinez) from our school and Ashley from Harvest. These girls are so talented,” Fagan said. “Having this title to my name makes me feel a little special.”