Harlingen High seniors ready for regionals; Valley athletes to watch

HARLINGEN — For some Valley high school tennis players this their last chance to make it to state.

At Harlingen High, the Cardinals have numerous seniors hoping to book a spot in state out of the challenging 6A Region IV tournament while other Valley tennis players look to make it back to the dance.

Harlingen High seniors Charlie Hirst and Naomi Macmanus teamed up this year in mixed doubles to give themselves the best chance they could to make it. Hirst and Macmanus are the No.1 boy and girl respectively on the Harlingen High tennis team.

“We have won over 50% of the tournaments we played in this year,” Hirst said. “It is a really good sign of how we are communicating and playing as teammates. I am really proud of how we are doing and I feel really confident going into regionals and state, maybe we can make a run at it.”

Macmanus, Harlingen High’s valedictorian, has won matches at regionals, but in doubles. Two years ago Macmanus went with her sister Julia, also the valedictorian of her class.

If forced to choose between her sister and Hirst as a partner – Naomi would pick her sister to play with, but she has enjoyed playing her final season with Hirst and still keeps in contact with her sister about tennis.

“I think our chances are pretty good as long as we just continue to work our best and be good partners to each other,” Macmanus said.

Hirst also has family lineage tied to the program. Hirst’s late grandfather Jerry Hirst was instrumental in the development of the Harlingen High tennis program and is a member of the RGV Sports Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport in the Valley.

Hirst says he will stay connected with the Harlingen High program as he prepares to hang up his racquet competitively.

“A part of me and a part of my family will always be tied to Harlingen tennis,” he said.

Macmanus and Hirst feel like they have a good shot because of their communication, and being able to put their egos aside.

“We are able to uplift each other, but then also help each other get serious and in the moment,” Macmanus said. “We are able to just fit each others characteristics and personalities really well, especially since we have been playing tennis so long, we know what it takes to be good partners.”

Fellow seniors Will Buford and Julia Pearcy both took home district titles in singles. Buford won the boys singles title for the first time and is proud of finishing strong.

“I hope I make it far,” Buford said about regionals. “I know there is some tough competition up there … I am not done yet, so lets see how far I can make it.”

Buford and Pearcy know the competition is going to be stacked, especially singles.

“I am really hoping to get to the second round at least,” Pearcy said. “I think that I have it in me. I just have to go out and try my best.”

Pearcy, Buford, Hirst and Macmanus are grateful for the time they spent in the Harlingen High tennis program.

Other athletes to watch from Harlingen High is the doubles team of Ashlynn Burns and Olivia Villarreal. Burns is a senior and a captain of the team and Villarreal is a junior with experience in singles at regionals.

Harlingen High’s Charley Vitela and Moises Alcocer won district in boys doubles. They are joined by teammates Ryder Hewson and David Gonzalez.

State Potential

The Valley could have plenty of athletes at state with some potential returners from 2023.

Edinburg North’s Maya Chen had a break out season as a freshman and did better than anybody else from the Valley at state. Chen was the only 6A representative and finished in third place.

Sharyland High has the best program in the Valley.

Watch out for Grace Shahin and Ximena Uresti in girls doubles. The duo went to regionals last year and performed well. On the boys doubles side, Diego Sanchez and Eduardo Gonzalez will be representing the Rattlers in state.

Sharyland High had a boys doubles team make it to state last season. Siblings Shyrabelle Buquel and Fredrich Buquel should make some noise in mixed doubles.

Harlingen South’s Ethan Carter and Diego Garcia made it to state last season after finishing second in regionals behind a duo that graduated from Sharyland High. Garcia and Carter have played together in both team tennis and in the individual season the past two seasons.

Garcia, a junior, qualified for regionals as a freshman playing singles in 6A and Carter is currently a senior.