RGV HS Softball Playoff Schedule

Bi-District – 4/25/24 – 4/27/24

Class 6A

La Joya High vs. Los Fresnos

Game 1: 7 p.m., Thursday at La Joya; Game 2: 7 p.m., Friday at Los Fresnos; Game 3: 7 p.m., Saturday at Los Fresnos

San Benito vs. PSJA High

One-game: 7 p.m., Thursday at PSJA High

Weslaco High vs. Mission High

Game 1: 7 p.m., Friday at Mission; Game 2: 3 p.m., Saturday at Weslaco; Game 3: 30 mins later

Harlingen High vs. Edinburg North

Game 1: 7 p.m., Thursday at Harlingen High; Game 2: 7 p.m., Friday at Edinburg North; Game 3: 7 p.m., Saturday at Edinburg North

Class 5A

PSJA North vs. Weslaco East

Game 1: 7 p.m., Thursday at Weslaco East; Game 2: 6 p.m., Friday at PSJA North; Game 3: 8 p.m., Friday at PSJA North

Sharyland Pioneer vs. Mercedes

Game 1: 7 p.m., Thursday at Pioneer; Game 2: 7 p.m., Friday at Mercedes; Game 3: 11 a.m., Saturday at Pioneer

McHi vs. Brownsville Lopez

Game 1: 7 p.m., Thursday at Brownsville Lopez; Game 2: 7 p.m., Friday at McHi; Game 3: 1:30 p.m., Saturday at Brownsville Lopez

Harlingen South vs. Edinburg Vela

Game 1: 7 p.m., Thursday at Edinburg Vela; Game 2: 5:30 p.m., Friday at Harlingen South (Dixieland); Game 3: 30 min after at Harlingen South (Dixieland)

Corpus Christi Veterans vs. Mission Veterans

Game 1: 6 p.m., Thursday at Mission Veterans; Game 2: 5:30 p.m., Friday at Cabaniss in CC; Game 3: 11 a.m., Saturday at Cabaniss

La Joya Palmview vs. CC Carroll or Gregory-Portland

TBA

Rio Grande City vs. CC Carroll or Gregory-Portland

TBA

Class 4A

Raymondville vs. Calallen

One-game: 6 p.m., Thursday at Calallen

Bishop vs. Port Isabel

Game 1: 6 p.m., Thursday at Port Isabel; Game 2: 6 p.m., Thursday at Bishop; Game 3: 3 p.m., Saturday site TBA

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Feria

Game 1: 7 p.m., Thursday at Tuloso-Midway; Game 2: 7 p.m., Friday at La Feria; Game 3: Noon, Saturday at La Feria

Class 3A

Monte Alto vs. Santa Rosa

Rio Hondo vs. Edinburg IDEA

Edinburg IDEA Quest vs. TBA

Class 2A

La Villa vs. Three Rivers

TBA

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings